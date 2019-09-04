Community Foundation opens nominations for Dawbarn Education Awards

Nominations for the Dawbarn Education Awards are now open.

Since 1992, the Community Foundation has presented its Dawbarn Education Awards to individuals and organizations who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving education in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County public schools. Over the course of 25 years, 247 recipients have been awarded over $1.7 million.

The Community Foundation will celebrate its 26th Annual Dawbarn Education Awards program which was established by H. Dunlop “Buz” Dawbarn. This year, the Dawbarn Education Awards Ceremony will take place in the spring of 2020 when we will announce our next ten Award recipients who have most successfully met the following criteria:

Inspired young people to set educational goals,

Encouraged students to reach their full potential, and

Fostered a lifelong appreciation of learning in young people.

Dawbarn also had concerns about the region’s teen pregnancy rates and an interest in effective mentoring and tutoring for young women.

If you know someone in our community who goes above and beyond to support the education of our youth, please nominate them by visiting www.cfcbr.org/education-awards.

The Foundation will select 10 Dawbarn Education Award winners, each of whom will receive a cash award of $10,000.

Along with exceptional teachers, some of the best educators are guidance counselors, coaches, secretaries, administrators, custodians, volunteers, bus drivers, mentors, parents, community leaders, and others.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge will accept nominations through December 16, 2019. For additional information, please contact Cristina Casado at (540) 213-2150 orccasado@cfcbr.org.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge enriches the quality of life by responding to needs and inspiring philanthropy in our region. Please visit www.cfcbr.org to learn more about how we connect donors to opportunities for meaningful change.

