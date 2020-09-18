Community Foundation opens nominations for 27th annual Dawbarn Education Awards

Nominations for the Dawbarn Education Awards are now open. If you know someone in our community who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving education in Staunton, Waynesboro, or Augusta County public schools, nominate them by visiting www.cfcbr.org/education-awards.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is looking for 10 esteemed Dawbarn Education Award recipients, each of whom will receive a cash award of $10,000. The selection committee will be looking for those who have most successfully met the following criteria:

Inspired young people to set educational goals,

Encouraged students to reach their full potential, and

Fostered a lifelong appreciation of learning in young people.

This school year has brought about incomparable challenges. As teachers adapt to small classes of masked students and screens in empty classrooms, parents find themselves learning how to facilitate a public school curriculum from their homes. So many in our community are meeting these challenges with remarkable creativity and resourcefulness.

The 27th Annual Dawbarn Education Awards program will recognize the exceptional teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, secretaries, administrators, custodians, volunteers, bus drivers, mentors, parents, and community leaders who consistently and continually go above and beyond for our community’s students every day.

The Dawbarn Education Awards were established in 1992 by H. Dunlop “Buz” Dawbarn. Over the course of 26 years, more than $1.8 million has been awarded to 257 remarkable recipients.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 20.

For additional information, contact Cristina Casado at (540) 213-2150 or ccasado@cfcbr.org.

Comments