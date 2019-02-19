Community Foundation now accepting scholarship applications

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors and adults seeking new skills and higher education. Currently, most Community Foundation scholarships are available to residents of the independent cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson.

“We are very proud to make available a large number of college scholarships for graduating seniors and adult students,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation. “As the cost of a college education continues to rise, it becomes increasingly important that students have access to the support they need to fulfill their dreams and to limit student loans. We have many local donors, each very passionate about education, to thank for these scholarships. We continue to encourage others to follow their example by establishing their own scholarship endowments with the Community Foundation.”

For information regarding eligibility and access to the online application, please visit www.cfcbr.org. Scholarship applications are due March 5, 2019.

About the Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge enriches the quality of life in our community by responding to needs and inspiring philanthropy. The Foundation serves the independent cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Nelson, and Highland. As one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the region, the Foundation is dedicated to thoughtful investment in our region’s future.

