Community Foundation announces Dawbarn Education Award winners

For 25 years, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has been honoring extraordinary individuals who have inspired, encouraged, and fostered learning in the public schools of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

From dozens of nominations submitted annually, the Foundation selects ten individuals who have gone above and beyond the requirements of their assigned roles to help students reach their full potential.

The ten award recipients for 2018 include:

Abby Boxler Arey, Assistant Principal (Stuarts Draft Elementary School)

Dane Austin Barr, Earth Science and Geology Teacher (Wilson Memorial High School)

Charmaine Everett-Cupp, Alternative Education Coordinator (Waynesboro High School)

Jessica Herr, Technology Teacher (Thomas McSwain Elementary School)

Elsa Kiser, ESL Parent Liaison (Augusta County Public Schools)

Sue Leonard, Health, Physical Education, Driver’s Education, and Head Volleyball Coach (Fort Defiance High School)

Cristina Lotts, Eighth Grade World Studies Teacher (Shelburne Middle School)

Donte’ Montague, Fourth Grade Teacher (A.R. Ware Elementary School)

Bill Terry, Social Studies Teacher (Robert E. Lee High School)

Eliza Williamson, Math Teacher and Intervention Specialist (Kate Collins Middle School)

The Community Foundation will honor these individuals during the 25th annual Dawbarn Education Awards ceremony on November 28th, 6:00 PM, at The Wayne Theatre. During the ceremony the Foundation will also present each Award recipient with $10,000. Community members who wish to attend the ceremony should RSVP by November 21st to the Community Foundation, at 540-213-2150 or mburrows@cfcbr.org.

Mr. H. Dunlop “Buz” Dawbarn established a permanent fund at the Community Foundation to support the Dawbarn Education Awards. Since the first awards in 1994, the Foundation has distributed over $1.7 million through 247 Dawbarn Education Awards to recognize extraordinary commitment to the education of youth in the public schools. Mr. Dawbarn’s legacy of rewarding individual commitment to education in this manner is just one example of how the Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1992.

The Foundation is also dedicating its 2018 ceremony to the memory of Carroll “Cam” Dawbarn, daughter of the late Buz Dawbarn, who passed away on October 30th of this year.

Mr. Dawbarn was born June 14, 1915 in New York City. After earning a degree in political science from Princeton and studying engineering at Johns Hopkins, he founded Dawbarn Brothers in Waynesboro, later known as Wayn-Tex. While Mr. Dawbarn experienced much professional success throughout his career, it was his philanthropic and community contributions for which he is best known. His determination led to the establishment of the Community Foundation in 1992, since which time the Foundation has distributed over $10 million through grants to nonprofit organizations, college scholarships, and awards. The Foundation serves the residents of Staunton and Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Nelson, and Highland.

