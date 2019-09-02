Community Emergency Response Training classes offered

Published Monday, Sep. 2, 2019, 11:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Be prepared to help your neighbors and community in an emergency. Register now for the Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) course offered this fall.

Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission will be offering Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. from Sept. 26 – Nov. 14 (no class on October 31).

The course will be held at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission office at 112 MacTanly Place, Staunton.

This seven-week course uses a standard curriculum designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and teaches basic skills in disaster preparedness, fire safety, first aid, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology, and search and rescue procedures. The CERT course is designed to give the average person tools to not only prepare themselves and their family during severe weather or other emergencies, but to assist community members and emergency personnel when needed.

The course is free and open to anyone who lives or works in Staunton, Waynesboro, or Augusta County. All materials are provided. Pre-registration is required no later than September 18. Contact Rebecca Joyce, CERT Coordinator by email at rebecca@cspdc.org. or by telephone at 540-885-5174 ext. 112 to register.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.