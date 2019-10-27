Community Coalitions of Virginia hosts substance abuse summit

Community Coalitions of Virginia, the state coalition with over 50 community-based coalitions and organizational members, will host its second annual state summit in Roanoke on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to address poly substance abuse and best practices for prevention, education, treatment, and community networking.

The summit is open to professionals, non-profits, researchers, students, coalitions, organizations, school personnel, businesses, faith based organizations, and individuals interested in substance abuse strategies and services for prevention, treatment and recovery.

Pre-registration is open until Monday, Oct. 28, at https://communitycoalitionsofva.com

Drop in registration opens on Wednesday, Oct, 30 at 7:30 a.m.

Fees

CCoVA members- $135

Non-members- $160

Students- $75

Virginia families are being impacted by substance abuse on a daily basis. The Governor initiated a Commission to study the opioid epidemic and more communities have started grassroots efforts to address opioid abuse. CBD stores have popped up to sell hemp derived oils as marijuana processors are poised to sell CBD-THC-A oils. Vaping products have proven to be lethal and Hepatitis C is on the rise. Virginians need current facts and effective strategies to not only address the public health crisis of addiction but to prevent future risks.

As national and state leaders continue to address this crisis, so too must communities, businesses, schools, faith based groups, and families. CEU’s are available.

