Community cleanup at Yancey Community Center on Saturday

The final “Love Albemarle” community cleanup is set for Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Yancey Community Center.

Those interested in participated will meet at the community center and then depart in teams to various locations around Esmont, Keene, Scottsville and North Garden.

The cleanup will focus on small roadside litter. Gloves, safety vests, and pickers will be provided.

Bring drinking water and wear close-toed shoes and/or long pants for clean-up day.