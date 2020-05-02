Communication studies and theatre awards presented at Bridgewater College

Published Saturday, May. 2, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Emilee A. Brassuer was presented the Outstanding Student Award from the department of communication studies and MaryBeth Killian received the Outstanding Theatre Artist Award at Bridgewater College.

The Outstanding Student Award from the department of communication studies is presented to the outstanding graduating senior in communication, technology and culture and is based on academic performance, leadership, excellence in writing, and internship and work experience.

Brassuer, a communication, technology and culture major, is the daughter of Gary Lee and Terri Ann Brassuer of Duncansville, Pa. Brassuer is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society; Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society; and Lambda Pi Eta, a national communication studies honor society.

She served as digital media manager of BC Voice, the student-run media organization on campus.

Brassuer completed three internships in marketing­—in occupational health and safety, in event planning and in customer service.

Following graduation on May 2, Brassuer will pursue a master’s in human resources management at Bridgewater College.

The Outstanding Theatre Artist Award is presented to the student who exhibits exceptional accomplishment in theatrical performance, production and scholarship.

Killian, a senior English and theatre double major, is the daughter of Gerald and Cindy Killian of Roanoke, Va. Killian is a member of Alpha Psi Omega, a national theater fraternity, and serves as Vice President of the Pinion Players, the student-led theater organization.

Killian was nominated for a 2020 Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for her role as East in Almost, Maine by John Cariani.

She has performed in numerous productions at Bridgewater College, including The Children’s Hour: Can You Hear Us? by Lillian Hellman, Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard and Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind by Greg Allen.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments