Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony at Virginia War Memorial

Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver the keynote address at the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony Monday, at 10:45 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial at 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond.

This will be the 63rd annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial honoring Virginia’s men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The ceremony will be held in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater. The event is free of charge and the public is encouraged to attend.

“One in every twelve Virginians is a veteran,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “As our exhibits here at the Memorial showcase, Virginians have proudly answered the call to duty to defend and protect our nation and our commonwealth in peacetime and in war for over 400 years. Veterans Day gives all of us the opportunity to thank them for their service and sacrifice.”

Northam will be introduced by Virginia Secretary of Veteran and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. The program will also include the winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day Student Essay Contest in the middle and high school age categories who will share their compositions.

Patriotic music will be provided by the U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Band from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Additional music during and after the conclusion of the formal ceremony will feature the bagpipes and drums of the Combined Bands of Clan MacLeod and Benedictine College Preparatory of St. Andrew’s Legion.

The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held rain or shine. The Virginia War Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center will be open for tours from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

