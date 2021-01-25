Commonwealth Transportation Board releases SMART SCALE project scores

The Commonwealth Transportation has released scores for the fourth round of transportation projects to be evaluated under the SMART SCALE prioritization process.

More than 400 applications were submitted by localities, metropolitan planning organizations, and other regional entities across the state, and 397 have been scored based on several key factors: safety, congestion reduction, accessibility to jobs and businesses, economic development, environmental impacts, and land use.

“SMART SCALE is an objective, data-driven program to select which transportation projects will be developed across the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said.

The funding request for this round of SMART SCALE totaled $6.3 billion, signaling that there continues to be a significant need for investments to support transportation solutions. SMART SCALE applications are scored based on the benefit of the project relative to the cost.

The funding available for this round of SMART SCALE totals $1.374 billion: $883.7 million for the District Grant Program and $490.7 million for the statewide High Priority Projects Program.

In the coming months, there will be public hearings with each district, at which the public may comment on the staff-recommended scenario and any potential revisions. The final Six-Year Improvement Program is scheduled to be acted on by the CTB in June. Once projects are selected, they are fully funded through construction.

The scores and additional information about the SMART SCALE process can be found at smartscale.org/projects/fy-2022-projects.asp.

The CTB also voted to move forward to award the preliminary engineering contract for the Long Bridge project. This is a major milestone that will bring engineering to 30 percent design, bringing this landmark project closer to construction.

This procurement comes on the heels of the completion of the environmental process in September 2020.

The $21 million contract was awarded to Vanasse Hangan Brustlin for comprehensive architectural and engineering oversight related to the PE process. The PE phase will include starting environmental mitigations, identifying right of way needs, preparing permits and agreements with partner organizations, raising the 15 percent engineering design to 30 percent, and determining the project’s final design and construction delivery.

In this month’s meeting, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved two construction contracts totaling $20.7 million.

A contract totaling $14.1 million was awarded to Haymes Brothers Inc. of Chatham, to widen LP Bailey Memorial Highway (U.S. 501) to include a third lane from just north of Murphy Grove Road (Route 610) to the intersection of Cedar Grove Road (state Route 643) in Halifax County, within the Lynchburg District. During construction, a minimum of a single lane traffic in each direction will be maintained. Completion is expected in spring 2023.

A contract totaling $6.6 million was awarded to Allan Myers VA Inc., to add dual left turn lanes on Patterson Avenue (Route 6) and Parham Road where the roadways intersect in Henrico County, within the Richmond District. Additionally, safety improvements including sidewalks and crosswalks will be incorporated at the intersection. Completion is expected in fall 2022.

