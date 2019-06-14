Commonwealth Cyber Initiative statewide network certified: 5G test bed planned

Such teamwork was also an emphasis for Reed, who presented to the Virginia Research Investment Committee for the first time since taking the interim executive director role in May. Reed said he’d spent much of the last month traveling the state to brainstorm with those involved and has been inspired by their enthusiasm for this opportunity. He said the program will immediately capitalize on that momentum by establishing two critical platforms from which all partners will benefit – the CCI Fellows Program and a 5G test bed.

The fellows program will provide select faculty across the network the opportunity and resources to engage in research and program development in a way that multiplies their outputs through a joint effort.

“The CCI Fellows Program will allow us to build a collaborative cohort of faculty and their students,” Reed said. “Faculty and leadership at the potential nodes are enthusiastic about this program.”

At scale, the program will include about 20 faculty members who will spend varying amounts of time each year working together at the CCI hub and at other nodes. The platform will create technical alignment that will extend to the fellows’ home institutions and provide nodes with unified access to the innovation ecosystem of the Northern Virginia region.

“We expect that this will greatly reduce boundaries to collaboration,” Reed said.

Such teamwork will also be a hallmark of the development and utilization of CCI’s 5G test bed, which will provide Virginia a unique tool in crafting our nation’s security in wireless communication.

“Major security issues exist within 5G, and IoT [the internet of things] specifically,” said Reed, who is the Willis G. Worcester Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech. “There is big money coming to address these security issues, and the test bed will give Virginia the edge in pursuing these opportunities and will build upon our current strengths in security and wireless.”

As a shared resource, the 5G test bed will be a playground for developing and demonstrating cybersecurity technologies and solutions. It will attract the type of industry and government interests that will expedite the commercialization of technology and get out in front of potential security threats.

With the nodes certified, CCI will spend the coming months working with the Virginia Research Investment Committee’s working group, regional leaders, and the broader network community to build relationships and develop each node’s strategic plan.

The group will also continue the international search to recruit its inaugural executive director, which includes stakeholders from across the commonwealth who helped develop the CCI blueprint.