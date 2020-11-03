Commonwealth Caucus reaffirms commitment to working across the aisle

Published Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A bipartisan, bicameral group of members of the Virginia General Assembly who seek to find common ground issued a statement on the eve of the 2020 election.

“As members of the bipartisan Commonwealth Caucus, we are committed to putting partisanship aside and protecting our democracy and institutions. Now more than ever, we will need to come together after this contentious election to address this pandemic and the resulting economic and health crises. After the votes are all counted, we ask that all Virginians and all Americans unite in support of our nation by accepting the outcome of the election. We support the right of every Virginian to peacefully protest, but we call on all to reject violence. We as a Caucus plan to work across the aisle regardless of who wins the election and continue to serve as an example for unity and bipartisanship.”

Currently, 14 members of the Virginia General Assembly serve in the Commonwealth Caucus including eight Republicans and six Democrats.

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-S30)

Sen. Emmett Hanger Jr. (R-S24)

Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-S7)

Sen. Jill Vogel (R-S27)

Del. John Avoli (R-H20)

Del. Robert Bloxom (R-H100)

Del. Carrie Coyner (R-H62)

Del. Glenn Davis (R-H84)

Del. James Edmunds (R-H60)

Del. Dan Helmer (D-H40)

Del. Martha Mugler (D-H91)

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-H11)

Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-H87)

Related

Comments