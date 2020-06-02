Common signs of crawl space problems

If your home is built on a crawl space, you need to ensure you keep this part of your property clean and properly maintained. All too often, people neglect their crawl space, and it falls into a state of disrepair. This then leads to problems inside and outside the home as well as impacting health and living conditions for those in the household.

It is important to ensure you are familiar with the signs of crawl space problems, as this means that you can then take steps for someone to come out and take a look. There are various signs you can look out for in order to determine whether there is a problem with your crawl space. In this article, we will look at some of the common signs of crawl space issues.

What Are the Signs to Look For?

There are various signs that could indicate you have problems with the crawl space in your home. It is well worth looking out for these, as it means you can then take the necessary steps for repairs to be carried out. Some of the signs of crawl space problems are:

Crawl space insulation that is damp and dirty

Crawl space with wetness or standing water

Pests breeding in the crawl space

Metal surfaces that are rusting

Floors above crawl space that are cold in cooler months

Musty lingering smell

Cracking on interior drywall

Rotting of wooden structures and beams

Energy bills rising

These are some of the common problems that can arise when it comes to the crawl space under your home. As you can imagine, this means that a lot of issues can be created inside your home if the problem is not resolved. Some of the issues you may face in your home include:

Damp and Mold

One of the problems you may experience is damp and mold spreading through your home, and this can be difficult to get rid of once it spreads. In addition to affecting the appearance of your rooms and décor, it can also have a severe negative impact on the health of those in the property, especially if there are people who have respiratory problems and similar health issues.

Lingering Odor

Another serious issue you may face when it comes to your crawl space is lingering bad odors that come into your home. These can invade every part of your home, and they can then affect the items in your home such as soft furnishings and your clothes.

Pest Infestation

The crawl space is the perfect breeding ground for pests, and once they breed you could face nasty infestations. This can cause problems outside and inside your home, and it can be very difficult and costly to get rid of infestations.

So, in order to avoid issues such as this, you need to make sure you clean your crawl space and keep it properly maintained. In addition, if there are issues with your crawl space, make sure you get a professional in to take a look.

