Committee moves Equal Rights Amendment to House floor

The House Privileges and Elections Committee voted Tuesday to move a resolution ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment to the House floor.

The resolution passed on a 13-9 vote. Chris Runion, the newly elected delegate representing the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties, voted against the resolution.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, the first female House speaker in Virginia’s 401-year history, offered the following comment on the committee vote.

“We are on the precipice of history,” Filler-Corn said. “Today’s vote in the House Privileges and Elections Committee brings us one step closer to giving women their long overdue place in the founding document of our nation. We will take swift quick action on the House floor to ensure Virginia is the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and engrave it in the Constitution of the United States.”

