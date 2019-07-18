Committee advances Griffith-cosponsored legislation supporting health priorities

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced H.R. 2328, which provides support for multiple health priorities including community health centers, ending surprise medical bills, authorizing research, and payments for disproportionate share hospitals (DSH).

“Today the Energy and Commerce Committee made bipartisan progress on health care priorities of great importance to Virginia’s Ninth District. H.R. 2328 reauthorizes and extends funding for community health centers, which provide care to many in our area; limits Medicaid cuts to disproportionate share hospitals that serve low-income patients; and authorizes important research on diseases, including diabetes.

“It also includes the No Surprises Act to limit the practice of surprise billing. Patients should be able to know what they are expected to pay when they seek medical care, and the No Surprises Act would advance this principle of fairness.

“I am proud of what the Committee’s collaborative bipartisan process has produced in these areas, and I look forward to the House taking up our work.”

Griffith is a cosponsor of H.R. 2328.

