Commissioners of revenue leading statewide food drive

The Commissioners & Cans Food and Fund Drive launched over the weekend, and Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue Karen Rose is taking part.

The food drive, now in its third year, is an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks,

Commissioners & Cans was initiated by Newport News Commissioners of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle and quickly supported by neighboring commissioners of the revenue in Yorktown, Williamsburg and James City County in 2018.

The following year, nine offices across Virginia participated raising enough food and funds to provide more than 13,000 meals for Virginians at a time when food banks routinely experience a sharp decline in donations following the holiday season.

“My office enjoys serving the constituents of Harrisonburg, and we are happy to be participating in the Commissioners & Cans Food Drive. This effort gives us an opportunity to help our community and to extend our commitment to serve,” Rose said.

