Comedian Sinbad coming to The Paramount Theater on Feb. 13

The Paramount Theater will welcome Upfront for the presentation of Sinbad, live on The Paramount’s stage, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” actor and comedian Sinbad has had audiences laughing for over three decades. Throughout his incredibly successful career as a standup comedian, Sinbad has starred in two Comedy Central specials and four HBO comedy specials. As an actor, Sinbad has been featured in leading roles in such films as Jingle All The Way and Good Burger, and on the FX super series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Tickets for this performance are on sale to Paramount Star Circle Members and Paramount Members on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. and to the General Public on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

