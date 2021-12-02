Comedian Katt Williams coming to Altria Theater in Richmond

Comedy titan and Emmy® Award-winning actor Katt Williams is bringing his World War III Tour to Richmond.

Performing at Altria Theater on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Williams brings his talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at AltriaTheater.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at our main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

