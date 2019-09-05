Columbia Gas readies for Hurricane Dorian

As Columbia Gas crews prepare to respond to potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian, the company urges customers and the public to follow important natural gas safety precautions.

Before the Storm

Know how to locate your natural gas meter. Following the storm, it will be important to ensure that the meter is visible, and the area surrounding it is free of trash and debris. Mechanical equipment used after the storm to clean up a location may damage the meter if it is hidden.

After the Storm

If your appliances were damaged or under water, have them inspected by a qualified contractor before attempting to use them. And if flood waters rise above your gas meter, please call Columbia Gas at 800-543-8911 to have it inspected for damage.

About Natural Gas Generators

Natural gas generators can provide continuous electric supply from an existing natural gas line. Since these units are available in a range of sizes, please contact Columbia Gas prior to installation to determine if your current natural gas service is adequate for safe and efficient operation.





