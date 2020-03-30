Columbia Gas donating to Virginia COVID-19 relief

The charitable foundation supported by Columbia Gas of Virginia’s parent company, NiSource Inc., has committed $175,000 in donations to provide COVID-19 relief support across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia grants by the NiSource Charitable Foundation will go to organizations helping provide care and comfort to communities and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, including:

$75,000 to the American Red Cross of Virginia , in support of crisis relief and humanitarian services

, in support of crisis relief and humanitarian services $90,000 in grants to local food pantries and human service agencies providing essential direct support to individuals and families across Virginia. Some of the local agencies benefitting from these contributions will include: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg and Verona Chesterfield Food Bank, Chester Colonial Heights Food Pantry, Colonial Heights Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Fredericksburg Hope Distributed Community Development, Harrisonburg Louisa County Rescue Council, Louisa Oasis Commission on Social Ministry, Portsmouth YMCA of Greater Richmond

providing essential direct support to individuals and families across Virginia. Some of the local agencies benefitting from these contributions will include: $10,000 to Families Forward Virginia, the commonwealth’s leading organization dedicated to disrupting the cycles of child abuse, neglect and poverty for families facing trauma and crisis.

“Standing with the communities we serve in times of crisis is core to the mission of our company,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Archer said. “Now, as so many of our neighbors are facing anxiety and hardship, it’s important for all of us to join together in supporting organizations such as these providing essential, life-sustaining services to those most in need.”

Support for Customers Affected by Pandemic

Columbia Gas of Virginia has taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including voluntarily suspending shutoffs for non-payment and late fees, as well as offering its most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. The company is continuing to provide essential natural gas services, operating under health and safety protocols.

For full details of the company’s COVID-19 response, visit columbiagasva.com.

