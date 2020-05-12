College of Agriculture and Life Sciences students applying course experience at family farms

“I wasn’t sure what to expect learning from home, but I’ve enjoyed being outside on the farm,” Leonard said. “After I work on my class material, my dad has been showing me hands-on examples.”

One of those examples is for Leonard’s course called “Physiology of Lactation,” which covers the best practices for cow producers to milk cows. On the farm, Leonard is the backup for the employees and finds herself on Sundays milking the cows.

“I’m thinking about what I’m learning in class, and I am immediately applying it,” Leonard said. “This is hands-on learning at its finest. I’d be doing this hands-on if we were on campus, but I have my dad here helping me. It’s special. I’m thankful for this time at home.”

The moment is even more special because of the farm – Colebelle – named after Leonard and her brother, Cole, who graduated from Virginia Tech in 2019 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“For me to come back to the farm and continue the tradition means so much to me,” Leonard said. “I look forward to having a family on that farm one day so that I can continue what my parents started and pass it on.”

Leonard isn’t the only student in the college with this opportunity.