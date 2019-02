College lacrosse: UVA announces ESPN men’s lax broadcast schedule

ESPN announced its men’s lacrosse live broadcasting and streaming schedules for events that will appear on ESPN affiliated networks.

A total of 13 men’s lacrosse events will be carried on either ESPNU, ESPN+ or ACC Network Extra. In addition to UVA’s 13 regular season games to be aired by either ESPNU, ESPN+ or ACC Network Extra, the 2019 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will also air on ACC Network Extra and a channel from the ESPN Family of Networks.

ACC Network Extra is a dedicated digital channel for ACC sports which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app at no additional charge.

Schedule

Feb. 16 Lehigh ACCNE

Feb. 18 High Point ACCNE

Feb. 23 at Princeton ESPN+

March 2 at Syracuse ESPNU

March 10 Brown, ACCNE

March 16 Notre Dame, ACCNE

March 23 at Johns Hopkins, ESPN3 (Tape Delay on ESPNU 3/24 at 7:30 p.m.)

March 29 Richmond, ACCNE

March 31 Utah, ACCNE

April 6 North Carolina, ACCNE

April 13 at Duke, ESPNU

April 16 VMI, ACCNE

April 20 Marist, ACCNE

April 25 ACC 4/5, ACCNE

April 27 ACC Semifinal TBD ESPN Family of Networks

April 29 ACC Final TBD ESPN Family of Networks

