College Hoops News, Notes: ACC non-conference scheduling, latest on UVA-‘Nova

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 5:37 pm

ACC looking at non-conference matchups

The ACC is among several conferences planning on playing non-conference basketball games in 2020-2021, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, citing several sources with knowledge of the plans.

Rothstein is also reporting that the ACC is forging ahead with plans to have teams play two conference games in December.

The conference, you may remember, had 14 of its 15 programs tip off the 2019-2020 season on opening day in November with ACC games, as part of the inducement to push cable carriers into adding its ACC Network to their packages.

There were also December conference games in 2019-2020, so playing two this December would take the pressure off to get 20 games in by early March.

Jay Wright: UVA-‘Nova game a ‘priority’

New York Times sportswriter Adam Zagoria is reporting on Twitter that Villanova coach Jay Wright said today that the UVA-Villanova game scheduled for Dec. 19 at MSG “will definitely be a priority.”

It will be “a matter of me and Tony saying, how do we get this done?” Zagoria quoted Wright.

The game would match up programs who have won three of the past four national titles – Villanova in 2016 and 2018, UVA in 2019.

Story by Chris Graham

