College Football Playoff selection committee announces rankings dates for 2020 season

The College Football Playoff selection committee will begin its weekly rankings for the 2020 season Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The committee members will convene on Mondays and Tuesdays, revealing its rankings each week on ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25.

The selection committee will meet five times prior to releasing its final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The committee will also announce the matchups for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 20.

The final rankings were originally scheduled to be released Sunday, December 6. Earlier this month the CFP Management Committee changed the final announcement date as a result of conferences having changed the dates of their championship games.

Below is a complete schedule for the selection committee to announce its rankings on ESPN:

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Dec. 20 (Selection Day)

For additional information on the selection committee and its weekly rankings, and to view the selection committee protocol in its entirety, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

