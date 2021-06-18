College Football Playoff expansion takes another step forward

Published Friday, Jun. 18, 2021, 1:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The march toward a 12-team College Football Playoff took another step forward Friday, with the CFP management committee today reviewing the proposal, and committee members stating they look forward to discussing the proposal with key constituent groups.

“The management committee praised the working group for its proposal,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “The process will move forward, and the proposal will be discussed next week by the board of managers.”

At next week’s board of managers meeting, the management committee will ask the board to authorize the solicitation of feedback over the next few weeks and months with groups that are expected to include student-athletes, university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors and coaches to inform them about the details of the 12-team proposal, and also to begin feasibility assessments of any new format.

“Vetting with everyone on campus will be an important element,” Hancock said. “The working group’s proposal was the first step in a long process. It’s important to reach out and listen to a wide variety of people involved in college football.

“This is a very exciting time for college football,” Hancock said. “The working group’s proposal includes many details that must be carefully reviewed and discussed. We look forward to that review.”

The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

No conference would qualify automatically, and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.

Under the proposal, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and national championship game would be played at neutral sites.

Related

Comments