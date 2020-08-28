College football back with kickoff game on Saturday: Schedule for first two weeks

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame highlighted today the college football games that will be televised this weekend and Labor Day weekend as the kickoff to the 2020 season.

The Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will launch the season Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN in a Week Zero matchup. Week One, running through Labor Day, will feature an additional ten games.

TV schedule

(All times Eastern)

Sat, Aug. 29 (9 p.m.) Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas on ESPN

on ESPN Thu, Sep. 3 (8 p.m.) Central Arkansas at UAB on ESPN3

at on ESPN3 Thu, Sep. 3 (9 p.m.) Southern Ala. at Southern Miss. On CBSSN

at On CBSSN Sat, Sep. 5 (1 p.m.) Eastern Kentucky at Marshall on ESPN

at on ESPN Sat, Sep. 5 (1:30 p.m.) Middle Tennessee at Army on CBSSN

at on CBSSN Sat, Sep. 5 (4:30 p.m.) SMU at Texas State on ESPN

at on ESPN Sat, Sep. 5 (7 p.m.) Louisiana-Monroe at Troy on ESPN3

at on ESPN3 Sat, Sep. 5 (7:30 p.m.) Houston Baptist at North Texas on ESPN3

at on ESPN3 Sat, Sep. 5 (8 p.m.) Arkansas State at Memphis on ESPN

at on ESPN Sat, Sep. 5 (9 p.m.) Stephen F. Austin at UTEP on ESPN3

at on ESPN3 Mon, Sep. 7 (8 p.m.) BYU at Navy on ESPN

