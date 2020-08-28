College football back with kickoff game on Saturday: Schedule for first two weeks
The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame highlighted today the college football games that will be televised this weekend and Labor Day weekend as the kickoff to the 2020 season.
The Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will launch the season Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN in a Week Zero matchup. Week One, running through Labor Day, will feature an additional ten games.
TV schedule
(All times Eastern)
- Sat, Aug. 29 (9 p.m.) Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff: Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas on ESPN
- Thu, Sep. 3 (8 p.m.) Central Arkansas at UAB on ESPN3
- Thu, Sep. 3 (9 p.m.) Southern Ala. at Southern Miss. On CBSSN
- Sat, Sep. 5 (1 p.m.) Eastern Kentucky at Marshall on ESPN
- Sat, Sep. 5 (1:30 p.m.) Middle Tennessee at Army on CBSSN
- Sat, Sep. 5 (4:30 p.m.) SMU at Texas State on ESPN
- Sat, Sep. 5 (7 p.m.) Louisiana-Monroe at Troy on ESPN3
- Sat, Sep. 5 (7:30 p.m.) Houston Baptist at North Texas on ESPN3
- Sat, Sep. 5 (8 p.m.) Arkansas Stateat Memphis on ESPN
- Sat, Sep. 5 (9 p.m.) Stephen F. Austin at UTEP on ESPN3
- Mon, Sep. 7 (8 p.m.) BYU at Navy on ESPN