College basketball stars set for annual March Madness tournament

March Madness gets underway this month and this year’s tournament promises to one of the most exciting renewals in recent years.

The 81st edition of the NCAA Men’s division basketball championship is scheduled to begin on March 19 and will conclude with the final game on April 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Duke Blue Devils are favourites to win the NCAA basketball competition for the sixth time, but each of the other 67 teams taking part will believe they can claim the prestigious trophy.

Two defeats in three games towards the end of February proved that Duke are not infallible, but an 87-57 victory over Miami Hurricanes saw them return to form with a vengeance on Saturday.

Star freshman Zion Williamson has missed the last few games through injury and Duke will be eager to see him return in time for March Madness.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski told ESPN over the weekend that “we can’t and we won’t” put Williamson on the court until he’s 100 percent healthy.

As the Blue Devils’ leader in rebounding, blocks and steals and their second-leading scorer it is easy to see how important Williamson is to the Blue Devils.

Despite his absence, Duke now boast a 25-4 record during the regular season and this talented group of players have the ability to go a long way in the tournament.

Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish will be attractive propositions in the next NBA Draft and Duke are worthy favourites to scoop college basketball’s top prize.

Gonzaga Bulldogs are prominent in the betting having enjoyed an impressive campaign. The Bulldogs have defeated Duke this season and it would be dangerous to underestimate them.

Reigning champions Villanova Wildcats are another team who could come into contention, although their recent form has been patchy.

However, a 75-54 victory against Butler Bulldogs over the weekend will have boosted their confidence and they could be a serious threat as they bid to clinch their third March Madness title in the last four years.

Virginia Tech’s recent victory over Duke showed that they could be dangerous opponents in the tournament. The Hokies led for most of the game, holding their nerve in the face of a Blue Devils fightback to secure a memorable victory.

Kerry Blackshear Jr finished the game with 23 points from 11 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds and is a player to watch during the post-season tournament.

Other potential contenders include Virginia Cavaliers, Michigan State Spartans, Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers, but Duke appear to be a good bet to win March Madness.

