College Baseball Bracketology: Hot streak has UVA looking good

A series win over then-#5 Louisville has UVA Baseball back on the good side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The latest projection from Baseball America has the ‘Hoos (30-21, 12-15 ACC) in the field of 64 as a #3 seed.

It helps that Virginia book-ended the Louisville series win with a pair of wins over VCU, which is also projected for a spot in the tourney field.

The recent hot streak has UVA up to the 45th spot in the NCAA RPI, ahead of several other teams projected to make the field as at-large teams, including Duke, Cal-Irvine and Florida State.

Key for the Cavaliers will be a tough weekend series at Virginia Tech (25-25, 8-19 ACC).

Virginia needs to notch another series win to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into next week’s ACC Tournament.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google