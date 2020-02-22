Cold weather offers growers unique gardening opportunities
While farmers and gardeners often look to springtime for prime growing conditions, working in the winter can yield success.
By identifying crops that can withstand a hard frost, growers ready to kick-start their gardens in February will find ideal conditions to grow leafy greens, brassicas and other fast-maturing vegetables.
“The wintertime really gives you an opportunity to do some things that are different that you don’t normally do in the main growing season,” said Chris Mullins, a Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulturist.
“Snow peas, English peas and certain lettuce varieties are going to do better than other times, and certain herbs are going to do better when it’s cold out,” Mullins said. “When you think about cole crops like collards, kale, cabbage and kohlrabi, they’re going to do really well in cold temperatures.”
Other vegetables to consider planting during winter months include carrots, parsnips and broccoli. Crops adverse to frost, such as tomatoes, watermelons and peppers, should be avoided. Proper plant selection and protection is an important component of a successful garden, Mullins added.
With frost damage posing one of the biggest threats to winter vegetables, growers should cover crops during freezing temperatures with row covers, tarps or blankets. Growers also can use cold frames such as high tunnels and hoop houses to keep their crops protected from detrimental winter elements.
“High tunnels trap heat and block cold winds, allowing gardeners across Virginia to harvest hardy winter vegetables like spinach, kale and carrots all winter long,” said Alex Hessler, director of Homefield Farm at Virginia Tech. “By keeping the plants and soil dry, high tunnels dramatically reduce disease and weed pressure.”
Growers also should familiarize themselves with planting zones designated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With seven distinct zones in Virginia, growers in Tidewater will have different experiences from those growing at higher altitudes in western portions of the state. Getting familiar with these planting zones can aid in winter planting success.
“There are definitely differences as you look across the state, and I think growers need to know that,” Mullins said. “They should learn what hardiness zone they’re in, what the weather typically does in their area with historical highs and lows, and plan accordingly.”
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.