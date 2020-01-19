Cold open dooms EMU women at Emory & Henry

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at Emory & Henry on Saturday by a score of 71-54. The Royals fall to 2-12 on the season and 1-7 in ODAC play.

The next game for EMU is on Tuesday, Jan. 21, when they host Randolph-Macon at 7:00pm.

Emory & Henry (13-3/7-2 ODAC) started the game on a 14-1 run that was halted by a Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) jumper midway through the first quarter. The Wasps made a buzzer beating three pointer to take a 26-9 lead into the second.

Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) sparked a run for EMU by driving in for a layup with 8:48 left in the half. A three-point-play by Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) then a made three by Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) cut the deficit to 13 points, but Emory & Henry took a 38-23 lead into halftime.

Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) started the second half scoring for the Royals before eight straight points by Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) kept the gap manageable. Delawder made a layup to cut the lead to nine, until the Wasps closed the third quarter on an 11-4 run.

EMU got as close as eight points within catching Emory & Henry with 7:05 to go on an Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) jumper. A scoring drought allowed for the Wasps to build their lead back up which they held until the end of the game.

Emory & Henry did most of their damage under the hoop as they scored 44 points in the paint while collecting 52 rebounds. They shot 44.6% (29-65) from the field as the Royals made 31.4% (22-70) of their shots and had 36 rebounds.

Roach led the Royals in scoring with 14 points. Delawder scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds with two blocks. Deffenbaugh finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Wasps were led by Kara Stafford with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Peyton Williams and Alexis Hoppers bother scored 12 off the bench.

