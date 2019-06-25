Cody Purvis concert at Waynesboro Golf & Country Club to help United Way program

Waynesboro Golf & Country Club will host the first of its Celebrate Music Under the Stars summer concert series on Saturday, June 29.

SweetWater will be the opening band for headliner Cody Purvis. There will be food and beverages available at the event, children are welcome, and you do not need to be a member of the Waynesboro Golf & Country Club to enjoy this event.

A percentage of the proceeds will go towards the United Way of Greater Augusta’s “Stuff the Bus”, a campaign to ensure our local public schools have the needed school supplies for children whose families may not be able to provide such items.

“Stuff the Bus” happens during tax-free weekend, Aug. 2-4, at the Staunton and Waynesboro Walmart.

The concert will be on Saturday, June 29, from 6-10 p.m. at Waynesboro Golf & Country Club located at 1117 Meadowbrook Rd, Waynesboro. General Admission tickets are $25, VIP Reserved Seating tickets are $35, children 5 and under are free. You may purchase tickets at Waynesboro Golf & Country Club or online through their Facebook page – @waynesborogolfclub.

Use the code “CODY” and you will receive $10 off any general admission ticket. The United Way of Greater Augusta will be there to collect school supplies for Stuff the Bus, so attendees are encouraged to bring new school supplies to the event to help support local Waynesboro Public Schools.

For additional information, contact Kristi Williams at Kristi.williams@unitedway.org or Amanda Bradley at amandabradley02@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google