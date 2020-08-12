Cody Patrick: Paving the way in digital music marketing

The music industry is a force to be reckoned with, and navigating the advertising scene is no small feat. Marketing has a reputation for being highly competitive, and the constantly changing musical environment ensures that this field is open only for those with great ideas and drive. This is where Cody Patrick has proved himself time and time again. As an expert in digital marketing, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Future, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, T-Pain, and more.

Early Years

Cody Patrick has spent years in the industry, still being in high school when he managed his first band, a local indie group. During this time he found it increasingly difficult to find marketing companies to promote the musicians he worked with. He repeatedly found that people were promoting pipe dreams, with no real data or statistics to back up their marketing claims. Realizing that he would need to take matters into his own hands, he began to experiment with marketing methods, learning from larger labels that were finding success.

With a background in marketing, he harnessed his skills and found unique ways to apply them in the music industry. He soon started to receive massive results, that far outweighed those he was paying large promotion companies for. After achieving success with a number of high ranking musicians, he finally founded his own company – Organic Music Marketing.

Organic Music Marketing

Based in Atlanta, GA Organic Music Marketing is a marketing and promotion agency. The goal of the company is to offer marketing services to artists that truly deliver results and lead to a return on investment. The services offered range from playlist pitching campaigns, influencer marketing, social media advertising, and music video promotion. He has since planned and executed hundreds of digital campaigns of all types and sizes. Today, he is capable of running marketing campaigns for any artist at any level.

Having an affinity for picking up talent, and knowing the ins and outs of the music industry, really sets Cody Patrick apart from other music marketers available. He has no time for games, and his honesty and realness is what really allows his clients to put their trust in him, time and time again. Through experience, he can now easily distinguish fake numbers from the real, and he ensures that his clients are receiving the most genuine services in exchange for their hard earned marketing dollars.

Music video Producer

Besides his role in marketing, Patrick also has experience as a music video producer with one of Atlanta’s most prestigious production companies, Resolve Media Group. They have directed and produced some of the largest music videos to date such as “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos, “Broccoli” by DRAM, “Sassy” by Rapsody, and, most recently, “Jefe” by TI and Meek Mill.

Patrick believes his well-rounded and extensive experience in the music industry is one of the reasons he is given so many opportunities to work with some of the biggest artists in the world. There are not many elements of the industry that he has not tried his hand at.

Asylum Records

He has since been hired by Asylum Records as part of their A&R team. Being able to combine his marketing knowledge with his eyes and ears for talent definitely sets him apart from other A&Rs in the industry. His main role is to research and discover new artists for potential signing. When asked about his process for evaluating a record he explains that he always listens from the perspective of the consumer. He knows that it’s important to leave his personal thoughts behind, and not let his personal taste determine whether or not a record is good.

Patrick states the best part of doing what he does is that he has a career that he is passionate about. He has known since he was a teenager that he wanted to have a career in the music industry, and he has finally reached a point where he feels like he has a long-lasting position in the music industry.

In the Future, Cody aims to continue to help artists avoid the music promotion scams that are so common in the industry. He hopes to educate artists about what is possible, showcase how he runs his campaigns, and break down the value of capital, high-quality records, and hard work. Equipped with more than ten years worth of knowledge and experience, he is a master at what he does and is capable of delivering on all the promises he makes. After witnessing early on in his career what a negative impact bad marketing can make on artists, he has made it his mission to offer high-quality marketing and make a positive impact on artists.

Official website: www.ceocodypatrick.com

