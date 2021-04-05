Coalition to Stop Gun Violence endorses Mark Herring for attorney general

Published Monday, Apr. 5, 2021, 9:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, a progressive gun violence prevention group, has endorsed Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.

“Mark Herring has always been an advocate in the fight to stop gun violence in Virginia,” CSGV Senior Director of Law & Policy Kelly Roskam said. “He introduced the Lethality Assessment Program, a multi-pronged domestic violence intervention program, and continues to provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state.

“With Herring’s steady, thoughtful leadership in the attorney general seat, there is no limit on what the gun violence prevention movement can accomplish. For gun violence prevention and for the safety of the people of Virginia, the choice is clear,” Roskam said.

“Since my first term as attorney general, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence has been by my side advocating for cutting edge solutions and I’m proud to have their support,” Herring said. “In the fall of 2020 we led the charge against threats of gun intimidation at the polls to protect Virginians’ right to vote. We introduced bills to address hate crimes and the rise of extremist, unlawful militias and led the legal fight to uphold newly passed laws to keep Virginians safe. We will continue to push for progress over the next four years.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments