Coalition to Stop Gun Violence applauds bill prohibiting firearms at polling places in Virginia

Virginia House Bill 2081, which would ban firearms at polling places, passed the Virginia House of Delegates and now advances to the State Senate.

In response, Coalition to Stop Gun Violence Senior Director of Advocacy Lori Haas issued the following statement.

“We are one step closer in ensuring the safety of voting – one of our most sacred rights with the advancement of Virginia HB2081. This bill would prohibit any person possessing a firearm within 40 feet of a polling place or an election board while the results of an election are being ascertained or recounted. If passed into law, this measure would protect an essential function of our democracy and allow people to exercise their constitutional rights free of intimidation or fear.

“CSGV applauds Delegate Mark Levine for protecting our democracy by introducing this crucial piece of legislation and being a staunch leader in gun violence prevention efforts within the Commonwealth. We look forward to his continued partnership as we work to advance additional efforts to create safe and secure public spaces.

“Voting is a fundamental right and citizens should be able to exercise the franchise safely. Further confirmed by the armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, we cannot allow firearms to be used as armed intimidation or in response to political disagreements.”

