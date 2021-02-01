Coalition to Stop Gun Violence applauds advancement of gun violence prevention bills in Virginia

The Virginia House of Delegates on Monday advanced two bills dedicated to preventing gun violence and armed intimidation, HB 2295 and HB1992, that will move to the state Senate for further review.

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence Senior Director of Advocacy Lori Haas issued the following statement:

“Throughout this legislative session, we have seen time and time again that Virginia legislators are taking strong steps to end the deadly gun violence epidemic facing Virginia. If passed, these bills will ultimately save lives.

“HB1992, if enacted into law, would prohibit firearm possession by persons convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors. A woman is five times more likely to be murdered when her abuser has access to a gun.

“HB2295, if enacted into law, would ban any guns at the Virginia Capitol and at all state buildings. We know particularly well after the armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 that we cannot allow firearms to be used for armed intimidation or in response to political disagreements.

“CSGV applauds Virginia delegates, including Delegate Mark Levine and Delegate Kathleen Murphy, for listening to their constituents and advancing these bills working to end gun violence in the Commonwealth.

“CSGV will also continue to advocate for passage of SB1381 and SB1382, the Senate versions of these bills, which we anticipate will advance to the House of Delegates at the end of this week.”

More information about the intersection of domestic violence and gun violence is available from the CSGV’s sister organization, the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

