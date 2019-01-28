Cloverleaf Cold Storage to invest $21 million to expand warehouse facility in Chesapeake

Cloverleaf Cold Storage, a leading cold storage warehousing and food logistics company, will invest $21 million to add over 100,000 square feet to its facility in the City of Chesapeake.

The expansion will allow Cloverleaf Cold Storage to increase its current service volume of blast freezing, exporting, and importing, as well as accommodate additional refrigerated products for its current and new customers in the mid-Atlantic region. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create 33 new jobs.

“Cloverleaf Cold Storage’s major investment in the City of Chesapeake will enable the company to increase its service volume to meet growing demand in the mid-Atlantic market as well as broaden its global logistics network through the Port of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “We thank Cloverleaf Cold Storage for choosing to reinvest in the Commonwealth, contributing vital infrastructure for our thriving food and beverage processing industry and nearly doubling its workforce in Hampton Roads.”

Cloverleaf Cold Storage is a trusted partner to many of the largest food producers in the world. It operates a network of 19 warehouses across the United States, providing a variety of food grade storage, handling, and freezing services. Its Farmers Produce division offers value-added processing and logistics services to the protein industry. Cloverleaf serves over 800 customers, many with whom the company holds over 30-year relationships. The company’s facility in the City of Chesapeake is located on a 10-acre site in the Cavalier Industrial Park with nearly 40 employees.

“Cloverleaf Cold Storage is one of the largest cold storage warehousing and processing companies in North America and a valuable corporate partner for the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With locations in eight states across the U.S., Cloverleaf’s decision to expand in the City of Chesapeake is a strong testament to the region’s motivated workforce and strategic location. We are confident that Cloverleaf will continue to thrive and contribute to Virginia’s booming food and beverage sector.”

“We choose to invest capital in our Chesapeake facility both in recognition of the growing food products industry regionally as well as the excellent business climate in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Adam Feiges, a principal at Cloverleaf. “With access to the deep-water Port of Norfolk, this area is the optimal location for additional investment in international logistics facilities.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake to secure the project for Virginia and will support Cloverleaf’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are very excited about Cloverleaf Cold Storage’s decision to expand its business in Chesapeake, and we welcome the $21 million investment and 33 new jobs that will be created,” said City of Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “We pride ourselves on being a business-friendly city that works to support existing companies as well as attract new ones. This is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when we all work together. On behalf of the entire City of Chesapeake, we welcome Cloverleaf Cold Storage and thank Governor Northam for working with us to grow our economy.”

“I am pleased to see that Cloverleaf Cold Storage will make such a substantial investment in the City of Chesapeake by expanding its existing facility,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “Cloverleaf Cold Storage is a reliable partner, and we thank the company for creating 33 new jobs in the 5th District.”

“Cloverleaf Cold Storage is a valuable contributor to the regional economy of Hampton Roads, and I am thrilled to see the company grow in the City of Chesapeake,” said Delegate C.E. Cliff Hayes. “I am proud for this company to call my district home and congratulate Cloverleaf Cold Storage on its continued success.”