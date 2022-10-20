ClineWatch: U.S. military excessively ‘woke,’ congressman tells Newsmax

Congressman Ben Cline went on the far-right channel Newsmax to claim without evidence that an excessively “woke” U.S. is undermining unit cohesion and national security.

Now that the notoriously un-“woke” Russian army (which once dazzled Republican Senator Ted Cruz) is suffering multiple defeats and humiliations in Ukraine, perhaps Cline should reconsider.

And Congressman: It doesn’t do wonders for your credibility when you appear on the same channel that lends credence to the sadly delusional Lara Logan.

Lara Logan reveals to Newsmax that she spoke to a man who said “he infiltrated the global cabal at the UN,” and had papers to prove they had a plan to “infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants” to “dilute the pool of patriots” so they could take over the US. pic.twitter.com/gG6dTLsMko — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2022

Lara Logan says “the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world,” adding “The ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children…They’re not going to win” pic.twitter.com/S6W4GgbAJh — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 20, 2022

Ben Cline and Lara Logan may not be equally deluded. But they are both wrong.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.