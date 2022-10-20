Menu
clinewatch u s military excessively woke congressman tells newsmax
Politics

ClineWatch: U.S. military excessively ‘woke,’ congressman tells Newsmax

Commentary
Last updated:

Congressman Ben Cline went on the far-right channel Newsmax to claim without evidence that an excessively “woke” U.S. is undermining unit cohesion and national security.

cline newsmax

Now that the notoriously un-“woke” Russian army (which once dazzled Republican Senator Ted Cruz) is suffering multiple defeats and humiliations in Ukraine, perhaps Cline should reconsider.

And Congressman: It doesn’t do wonders for your credibility when you appear on the same channel that lends credence to the sadly delusional Lara Logan.

Ben Cline and Lara Logan may not be equally deluded. But they are both wrong.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

