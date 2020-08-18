Cline urges state to expedite emergency designation after Staunton flooding

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam today urging the Commonwealth to act immediately to grant an emergency declaration to the City of Staunton.

On Aug. 8, heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc in Downtown Staunton and caused more than $3.1 million in damages to property.

Staunton provided the necessary data to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and requested an emergency declaration last week, but the state has yet to act.

In order to qualify for Disaster Aid through FEMA, this declaration must first be granted by the Commonwealth.

“In an already difficult time for businesses and area residents, the recent rain and flooding in Staunton have caused even greater heartache for those who call the city home,” Cline said. “I urge the governor to swiftly approve Staunton’s request for an emergency declaration and provide the necessary resources available to his Administration to ensure that businesses and residents can quickly begin to rebuild what was lost.”

A copy of the letter to Northam can be found here.

