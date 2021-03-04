Cline urges Northam to increase number of spectators allowed at outdoor athletics events

Published Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021, 1:47 pm

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday urging him to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed at outdoor high school athletics events.

Cline’s letter pushes for Northam to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed to 50 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever is greater, as well as to advocate that the governor follow the CDC’s six-foot social distancing guidelines, rather than 10 feet as declared in his order.

Northam recently modified Executive Order 72, specifying that “(f)or sports played outdoors the total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue or 250 spectators per field. Spectators must wear masks over their nose and mouth in accordance with section II. Ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between spectators who are not Family members.”

“Every student-athlete deserves the opportunity to play the sport he or she loves while being safely cheered on by their family and friends, especially during a time that has taken a significant mental toll on our nation’s youth,” Cline said.

“Gov. Northam’s decision to require 10-foot distancing and allow no more than 250 fans at an outdoor stadium that potentially holds thousands is insufficient. I strongly urge the governor to revise his Executive Order to increase attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events, as well as call for him to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidance of six feet instead of ten. Precautions are still necessary, but they must also be reasonable.”

Fifth District Congressman Bob Good joined Cline on this letter, which can be found here.

