Cline to host telephone town hall dedicated to issues facing seniors

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) host a telephone town hall on Thursday dedicated to issues facing seniors and those approaching retirement.

Cline will be joined on this call by Sharon Graham, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Regional Administrator, and Sheriff Eric Orange, Roanoke County Sheriff.

The telephone town hall will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.

“Seniors face a number of issues concerning healthcare, scams, and more that younger generations deal with far less frequently,” Cline said. “For this reason, I am excited to host a telephone town hall specifically geared toward older constituents in the Sixth District. This event will give me the opportunity to hear directly from seniors about the issues most important to them and allow me to provide updates and resources they may find particularly useful.”

This event will mark the fifth telephone town hall held by Cline since March.

