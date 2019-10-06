Cline, Riggleman to hold town hall in Bedford County

Published Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, 12:05 am

Photo Credit: W. Scott McGill

Congressmen Ben Cline (VA-06) and Denver Riggleman (VA-05) will hold a joint town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m. in Bedford County.

Bedford County is split between the Fifth and Sixth Congressional Districts.

This town hall is an opportunity for residents of Bedford County to engage in a dialogue with their federal representatives about the issues facing the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Additional details and registration information can be found below:

Wednesday, October 9th
5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Community Room – Bedford Campus
Central Virginia Community College|
1633 Venture Blvd, Bedford

“We look forward to meeting with the citizens of Bedford County next week,” Cline and Riggleman said. “This town hall will allow us to engage directly with all Bedford County residents and take their views to Washington.”

Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the ‘Joint Bedford County Town Hall with Reps. Cline and Riggleman’ event. Citizens of Bedford County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Contact the Cline office in Lynchburg at (434) 845-8306 or Riggleman office in Washington at (202) 225-4711 with any questions.

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.




