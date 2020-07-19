Cline named Spirit of Enterprise award recipient by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) accepted the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award from the United States Chamber of Commerce this week.
The award was presented by the local Luray-Page County Chamber during its Business After Hours event at Shawnee Farms Estate.
The Spirit of Enterprise Award recognizes Members of Congress who are committed to supporting pro-business legislation, bipartisan leadership, and constructive governing.
“I am proud to have worked during my first term to enact laws that help small businesses and their employees, and I will continue fighting for pro-growth policies that help rather than hinder the prosperity of our business community,” Cline said.
This is the 32nd year in which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named Spirit of Enterprise Award recipients.
