Cline: ‘It’s time to get folks back to work, kids back in the classroom’

Published Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021, 6:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sixth District Republican Ben Cline wants to see Gov. Ralph Northam go deeper with his rollbacks of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

“While I am pleased that Gov. Northam is rolling back certain COVID-related capacity restrictions and increasing the maximum number of spectators to 500 at high school football games, I’m disappointed that occupancy will still be capped at 30 percent capacity and that cheerleaders and band members will continue to be considered spectators,” said Cline, who wrote to Northam earlier this month urging him to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed at outdoor high school sporting events.

“I encourage the governor to continue restoring the freedoms that Virginians enjoy by fully reopening our economy and schools. It’s time to get folks back to work, kids back in the classroom, and allow residents of the Commonwealth to go about their daily lives,” Cline said.

Earlier today, Northam announced a rollback on restrictions on social gatherings, entertainment venues, sporting events and graduations and commencements that will go into effect on April 1.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments