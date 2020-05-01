Cline bill would bar wealthy colleges, universities from accessing CARES Act funds

Published Friday, May. 1, 2020, 6:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

New legislation introduced by Congressman Ben Cline aims at barring colleges and universities with multibillion-dollar endowments from accessing CARES Act relief funds.

The Use Your Endowment Act would prevent schools with endowments valued at $10 billion or more from accessing CARES Act monies, and require institutions that have already received funds to return them.

The bill was introduced following the revelation that institutions such as Harvard, which has a $40 billion endowment, had received millions of dollars in aid following the passage of the CARES Act.

Cline is introducing the measure along with House Republicans Jim Jordan and Mike Gallagher and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

“Colleges and universities with multibillion-dollar endowments should not be requesting funds from the CARES Act,” said Cline, R-Va. “Money allocated through this legislation should be reserved for businesses and institutions in need, not entities that have virtually unlimited resources through their foundations and endowments. H.R. 6651 ensures that our nation’s wealthiest schools can no longer take advantage of coronavirus relief funding at the expense of the American taxpayer.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments