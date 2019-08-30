Cline bill addressing service member debt relief signed by Trump

President Trump signed H.R. 3304, the National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act into law last week. Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) was the lead Republican sponsor of this bill, which passed the House 417-1.

The legislation ensures that certain members of the National Guard and Reserves who fall on hard economic times after returning from active duty deployment will continue to obtain bankruptcy relief without having to fill out the substantial paperwork required by the so-called “means test” under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code.

“Serving a recall to active duty is hard enough on Guardsmen, Reservists, and their families, it should not be made more difficult by financial uncertainty,” Cline said. “I am pleased that the President recently signed the National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act, giving a crucial lifeline for returning service members who have fallen on hard economic times. We must continue to support our nation’s warriors who put service above self.”

This measure becomes the third bill Congressman Cline has authored that has been signed into law in the month of August.

