Cline announces service academy nominations for the Class of 2025

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline announced the names of the students whom he has nominated to join the Class of 2025 at one of four U.S. Service Academies.

Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a nomination from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority. Several students were nominated to more than one Service Academy and are listed alphabetically below.

“One of the most important responsibilities I have as the representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the nomination of high school seniors and others to one of four United States Service Academies,” Cline said. “Understanding this, I spent the past several months meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I am pleased to announce today the names of those I have nominated to each Academy. I offer these students my sincere congratulations and wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process.”

Sixth District nominations for the Class of 2025

United States Naval Academy

United States Military Academy

Darian Belisle, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of Staunton.

John Pond, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Front Royal.

Clara Sanchez Bonneau, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Front Royal.

Parker Schemm, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke.

James White, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of Rockingham.

United States Air Force Academy

Beck Anderson, senior at E.C. Glass High School and resident of Lynchburg.

Henry Hermes, senior at Harrisonburg High School and a resident of Harrisonburg.

Aiden Ivers, senior at Grace Christian School and a resident of Front Royal.

Alexander Knick, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Fishersville.

John Pond, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Front Royal.

Jakob Presley, student at Lord Fairfax Community College and a resident of Maurertown.

Zechariah Shutt, senior at Staunton High School and a resident of Staunton.

Christopher Winfield, senior at Stuarts Draft High School and a resident of Stuarts Draft.

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Jacob Carver, senior at Randolph-Macon Academy and a resident of Front Royal.

Reid Garrison, senior at Broadway High School and a resident of Harrisonburg.

Noah Harding, student at Greystone Prep School and a resident of Roanoke.

Virginia Robert, senior at New Covenant Schools and a resident of Lynchburg.

Patrick Uhlenkott, senior at White Oaks High School and a resident of Front Royal.

