Cline announces office’s participation in the Congressional App Challenge

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) announced Monday his office’s participation in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The App Challenge is a congressional initiative to encourage student engagement in STEM programs and, more specifically, computer science. Middle and high school students from across America are invited to participate in the App Challenge.

“Continued growth of computer science and STEM skills are essential for economic prosperity and innovation,” Cline said. “My office is excited to participate in the Congressional App Challenge. Sixth District middle and high school students who choose to participate with my office will test their creativity and grow their programming skills.”

Registration is now open for students, and more detailed rules and guidelines can be found on the CAC’s website.

The winning app from each Congressional District will be on display in the Capitol for one year.