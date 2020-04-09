Cline announces $3.7M for Sixth District healthcare facilities

Congressman Ben Cline, R-Va., announced more than $3.7 million in grants awarded to federally-qualified health care facilities throughout Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.

The grants were awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services and were made available through the recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act appropriated $2 trillion to aid the COVID-19 relief effort.

“I am pleased that CARES Act is providing much needed relief to not only individuals and small businesses, but to health care facilities as well,” Cline said. “These grants will help ensure that our medical providers have the necessary resources to continue administering the highest level of care to Sixth District residents.”

Grant recipients

Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center $749,720

Rockbridge Area Free Clinic $638,180

Highland Medical Center $545,375

Johnson Health Center $944,165

Harrisonburg Community Health Center $840,560

