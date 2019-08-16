Climate Change Task Force releases principles for climate policy

Published Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, 2:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force Co-Chair Elaine Luria (VA-02), along with NDC Chair Derek Kilmer (WA-06), NDC Vice Chair Scott Peters (CA-52), and the other Co-Chairs of the NDC Climate Change Task Force, Reps. Don Beyer (VA-08), Sean Casten (IL-06), and Susan Wild (PA-07), have released policy principles to combat climate change with the seriousness and urgency it demands.

Through the principles, the NDC Climate Change Task Force seeks to address the climate challenge and to embrace the notion that through its powerful economy, the U.S. can be best positioned to be the global leader in developing and producing future technologies to help the world tackle climate change.

“I am proud to help lead the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force as we work to protect communities from sea level rise and accelerate our clean energy economy,” said New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force Co-Chair Elaine Luria (VA-02). “For Coastal Virginians, sea level rise, recurrent flooding, and extreme weather aren’t concerns for the future; they are problems we deal with every day. These Principles lay out a bold agenda that will cut pollution, protect military assets and coastal communities, and spur innovation and growth.”

The NDC Task Force intends to promote politically durable and long-lasting policies that build bipartisan consensus where possible. The Task Force will work to advance climate policies that address the following principles:

Combating climate change requires global action and American leadership. Transitioning to a climate-forward economy represents an opportunity to mobilize our economy and create high-quality jobs. Enacting a climate-forward agenda requires investing in communities, resilience, and relief.

“The New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force looks forward to building on the work of many of our colleagues. We aim to make immediate progress toward our decarbonization goals by building bridges to groups historically resistant to facing the reality and magnitude of this threat, and accomplishing real, tangible, legislative progress that unleashes the economic opportunities of addressing the current and future impacts of climate change,” the principles read.

“There’s no denying it: climate change is real and it requires bold action. In my neck of the woods, we are seeing tribal communities facing the prospect of having to move to higher ground. Those who work in our fisheries and shellfish growers are seeing changing ocean chemistries threaten their livelihoods. And we have seen a growing threat of forest fires. The American people are not just demanding action – but also leadership – to counter the threat of climate change,” said New Democrat Coalition Chair Derek Kilmer (WA-06). “We know that, if we do this right, we can not only help our planet — we can create quality jobs and sustainable economic growth. I am proud of the leadership of the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force that worked diligently to create policy principles to take action.”

The principles were endorsed by the NDC Climate Change Task Force and will be considered by the full Coalition in the Fall. Read the one-pager and the full principles.

Like this: Like Loading...