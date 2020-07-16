CLICKBUZZ: The latest influencer platform to catch the marketing world’s attention

CLICKBUZZ is an influencer marketing platform designed to help you grow your brand, your fanbase, and your social media footprint. This all in one platform features all types of influencers for you to choose from and collaborate with.

Social media influencers exist in the millions, most frequently perhaps on Instagram. When we are making a decision on what influencer we want to use it is important to consider some of these factors. Choosing an influencer isn’t just a simple case of choosing someone who will get our product the most traffic, there are many things that need to be considered.

Factors To Consider When Choosing An Influencer

Try to gauge how “organic” their following is, a simple way of doing this is by analyzing their engagement with their audience.

If you are looking to promote a brand, look for an influencer that can be seen as applicable, or appropriate to the brand you are promoting.

Focus on their skills or anything you find unique about them. The skills could be anything from their exceptional painting style or the humorous way they post their stories.

You don’t have to look for influencers that have millions of followers; you can also look for people who are commonly referred to as “micro-influencers” in the influencer marketing industry, these people acquire a following because they have knowledge on a specific niche. These influencers amass between one to forty thousand followers.

Once you have found a number of potential influencers to represent the brand you are promoting, reach out to them to further assess their problem-solving skills and the way they recommend products to their followers.

CLICKBUZZ Is Easy To Use

One of the great things about CLICKBUZZ is its seamless design and how easy the site is to navigate through. An ideal choice for brands or businesses looking to either buy, sell, or trade shoutouts with fellow influencers, in order to thrive. Their customer service is exceptional, to say the least, that makes them stand out among countless others in the market, ones like Shoutoutexpress.com. It vows to make the otherwise tedious process of looking for the perfect influencers to promote your brand a lot easier and quicker than ever before.

What Is Influencer Marketing?

Influencer marketing is a form of online marketing that has gained an immense amount of popularity in recent years, with the popularization of social media platforms exploding in the last decade or so. Through influencer marketing, a brand gets in touch with an influencer that they think has the right demographics of followers for it to advertise their products to. Through influencers with loyal followers, brands can easily get through to cynics who find it hard to accept new brands as trustworthy or authentic. The term “Influence” is self-explanatory. Influencers influence people to do things. For example, some influencers recommended movies and recipes.

Following their affiliates, reading their recommended books. Influencers, in a way, motivate people to try new things. This is how influencer marketing works.

Why Would You Need An Influencer?

Influencers have the ability to increase brand exposure and awareness. When you collaborate with an influencer that you have chosen, they help your brand gain recognition. No matter how new your brand is, since influencers have a following that trusts them and swears by the products they recommend, they will give your brand (or the brand you wish to promote) a huge head start. The only thing you need to do is determine what influencer you would like to get in touch with regarding what sort of demographic you believe will be most attracted to your brand or products. For instance, if your brand is associated with fitness drinks, then an influencer that promotes health and fitness is clearly something that might interest you.

Why Choose ClickBuzz?

CLICKBUZZ is an influencer marketing platform engineered by the best minds in the industry. At CLICKBUZZ, you do not need to worry about going through the motions of looking all over for influencers to promote your brand, as it provides you with influencers from all known categories to exchange, sell, or buy shoutouts from. Instead of one off shoutouts, CLICKBUZZ connects you to a community of influencers that are experts in their fields, all you need to do is take part in their giveaway events and pay a minimal fee to tap into this specific community and get a guaranteed following of at least 10, 000 followers.

CLICKBUZZ is a platform that helps other influencers and brands reach out to influencers with mass followings that are relevant to them thus helping their brands gain maximum recognition and engagement by followers while building their audience size. You, as a brand can get in touch with various influencers and find out more about what they can offer at the CLICKBUZZ website.

